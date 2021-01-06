Maha: Three held for attempting to gun down Sena leader, wife
Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to gun down a Shiv Sena leader and his wife in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Two motorcycle-borne men fired three rounds at Deepak Mhatre, who is the party's branch head in Kalher village, and his wife Mangala, on January 3, additional commissioner of police Sanjay Yenpure said.
The couple, who is contesting the upcoming gram panchayat elections, managed to escape unhurt and an offence was registered at the time under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the IPC at Narpoli police station. Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Vicky alias Sonu Prakash Mhatre (25), dumper driver Pratam Kishore Bhoir (20) and Vaibha Vijay Bhokare (25) for the attack, senior inspector Ashok Honmane of the Bhiwandi crime branch said.
The couple had been attacked, as they were contesting the gram panchayat polls at Kalher village, which is slated to be held on January 15..
