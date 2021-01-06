Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to stop use of EVMs

During the brief hearing, the court got irked when it was argued that the right to vote was a fundamental right and the continuous use of EVMs in polls by the Election Commission infringes this right.From where you get this that voting right is a fundamental right, the bench said and asked the lawyer to withdraw the PIL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:36 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to stop use of EVMs

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the poll panel to stop using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections by asking that the high court should be approached first. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing the plea which said that voting through ballot papers was a more “reliable and transparent” method for the electoral process. During the brief hearing, the court got irked when it was argued that the right to vote was a fundamental right and the continuous use of EVMs in polls by the Election Commission infringes this right.

“From where you get this that voting right is a fundamental right,” the bench said and asked the lawyer to withdraw the PIL. “After some arguments, the petitioner prays for withdrawal of this petition with liberty to approach the appropriate High Court. Prayer is allowed. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid,” ordered the bench, which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. The plea filed by Kanyakumari-based advocate C R Jaya Sukin, had said that several developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs during elections, and have chosen the ballot system of voting and this should indicate that EVMs are not satisfactory instruments to be used for the electoral process of a country. EVMs can be hacked. But the ballot system is extremely safe, it had said. ''EVM hacking is a threat that has been given not only in India but in many other countries, which is why several of them have banned it. EVMs, like all other machines, are prone to errors and malfunctioning. No machine ever made anywhere in the world is infallible,'' the lawyer had claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Compensation for minor victims in Delhi violence should be on par with adult victims: CPIM to Kejriwal

CPIM politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to ensure that families of minor victims of the Northeast Delhi riots get compensation on par with those of adult victims. At least 53 people ...

Rallying-Peterhansel leads as Al-Attiyah completes Dakar stage hat-trick

Qatars triple champion Nasser Al-Attiyah took his third stage win in a row at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to chip away at Stephane Peterhansels overall lead. The Toyota driver ended the fourth day of action four minutes and...

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on student's plea seeking admission in medical courses under disability category

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing to January 28 on a plea of a medical aspirant challenging a certificate, which bars her from taking admission in medical courses under the disability category. A Division Bench of Chie...

Democratic Republic of Congo says China has granted pandemic-linked debt relief

China has granted some debt relief to Democratic Republic of Congo to help it overcome economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Congolese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.As a result, Congo will not have to repay its interest-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021