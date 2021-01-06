Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villagers, police clash over proposed Goa-IIT; CM warns action

At least 12 police personnel were injured after villagers attacked them with stones this morning in the forested area outside the Shel-Melaulim village, located some 50 kms from Panaji.Police lathicharged protesters to control the crowd that had stopped the State Land Survey officers from continuing the demarcation work for the proposed IIT project, a police officer told reporters.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:58 IST
Villagers, police clash over proposed Goa-IIT; CM warns action

The ongoing protest against the proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Shel-Melaulim village in Goa's Sattari tehsil took a violent turn on Wednesday with the protesters hurling stones and the police responding with lathicharge, officials said. At least 12 police personnel were injured after villagers attacked them with stones this morning in the forested area outside the Shel-Melaulim village, located some 50 kms from Panaji.

''Police lathicharged protesters to control the crowd that had stopped the State Land Survey officers from continuing the demarcation work for the proposed IIT project,'' a police officer told reporters. The IIT-Goa campus is proposed on a 10 lakh square metre area in Shel-Malauli and Guleli villages, some 50 kilometres from Panaji.

The villagers are opposing the project claiming that it would rob away their precious lands. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday night reiterated his stand, saying the government will go ahead with the IIT project and the people involved in the violence will be punished.

Trouble started on Tuesday when Land Survey officers began demarcation exercise amidst protests, leading to a minor scuffle. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of villagers had gathered in the forested area and formed a human chain at the entrance of the site where the Land Survey officers were expected to arrive, and clashed with police personnel.

Later in the day, hundreds of villagers blocked a road in Valpoi town, around 10 kms from the site of the protest, demanding suspension of Valpoi police station inspector. Some women protesters told reporters that the concerned inspector had stamped upon the chest of an elderly woman during the clash near Shel-Melaulim village.

Meanwhile, about 500 protesters, mostly women who are blocking the road at Valpoi town, demanded that the CM come to the village and listen to their grievance. The protesters said the road blockade agitation will continue until the concerned police officer is suspended from service.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said, ''The way villagers attacked the police, it amounts to the attempt to murder. The state government cannot tolerate such attitude of the people. We will do whatever required as per the law''. Sawant said the people are ''at fault as they have taken the law into their own hands''.

''Those who have taken law into their hands would be punished. Government will go ahead with the project,'' the CM said. When asked about the road blockade at Valpoi, the chief minister said the police officers and deputy collector will handle the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

13 hundreds against fearsome fast bowlers of West Indies was fabulous: Shastri on Gavaskar

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday described legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar as a technician at work during his playing days for the way he accumulated runs in an era dominated by the fearsome West Indies fast bowlers. Shastri unve...

IAF chief visits Eastern Air Command, assures Arunachal of providing defence pilots for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of all support, including providing defence pilots to meet the shortage for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft in the state, as he undertook a two-day visit to the...

U.S. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as coronavirus infections and deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.U.S. COVID-19 hospi...

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said one nation one election is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. Speaking at a webinar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021