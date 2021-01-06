Villagers, police clash over proposed Goa-IIT; CM warns action

The ongoing protest against the proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Shel-Melaulim village in Goa's Sattari tehsil took a violent turn on Wednesday with the protesters hurling stones and the police responding with lathicharge, officials said. At least 12 police personnel were injured after villagers attacked them with stones this morning in the forested area outside the Shel-Melaulim village, located some 50 kms from Panaji.

''Police lathicharged protesters to control the crowd that had stopped the State Land Survey officers from continuing the demarcation work for the proposed IIT project,'' a police officer told reporters. The IIT-Goa campus is proposed on a 10 lakh square metre area in Shel-Malauli and Guleli villages, some 50 kilometres from Panaji.

The villagers are opposing the project claiming that it would rob away their precious lands. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday night reiterated his stand, saying the government will go ahead with the IIT project and the people involved in the violence will be punished.

Trouble started on Tuesday when Land Survey officers began demarcation exercise amidst protests, leading to a minor scuffle. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of villagers had gathered in the forested area and formed a human chain at the entrance of the site where the Land Survey officers were expected to arrive, and clashed with police personnel.

Later in the day, hundreds of villagers blocked a road in Valpoi town, around 10 kms from the site of the protest, demanding suspension of Valpoi police station inspector. Some women protesters told reporters that the concerned inspector had stamped upon the chest of an elderly woman during the clash near Shel-Melaulim village.

Meanwhile, about 500 protesters, mostly women who are blocking the road at Valpoi town, demanded that the CM come to the village and listen to their grievance. The protesters said the road blockade agitation will continue until the concerned police officer is suspended from service.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said, ''The way villagers attacked the police, it amounts to the attempt to murder. The state government cannot tolerate such attitude of the people. We will do whatever required as per the law''. Sawant said the people are ''at fault as they have taken the law into their own hands''.

''Those who have taken law into their hands would be punished. Government will go ahead with the project,'' the CM said. When asked about the road blockade at Valpoi, the chief minister said the police officers and deputy collector will handle the situation.

