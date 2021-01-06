Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six held for cheating people of crores using fake websites

The arrested accused along with their aides duped at least 10,351 persons of Rs 10.13 crore, the official said.According to the police, the scam came to light on December 15, 2020 when the complainant approached the crime branch stating that he had registered himself for an LPG gas dealership on two websites - www.lpgvitrekchayan.net and www.allindiadealershipservices.in.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:00 IST
Six held for cheating people of crores using fake websites

The cyber police of Mumbai crime branch have arrested six persons for allegedly cheating people of crores by promising them LPG dealerships through fake websites, an official said on Wednesday. The arrested accused along with their aides duped at least 10,351 persons of Rs 10.13 crore, the official said.

According to the police, the scam came to light on December 15, 2020 when the complainant approached the crime branch stating that he had registered himself for an LPG gas dealership on two websites - www.lpgvitrekchayan.net and www.allindiadealershipservices.in. The complainant had given out all his personal details in the registration form on the websites, which were allegedly created by the accused, the official said.

After a few days, he received call from a man who introduced self as representative of the website and promised him a dealership of HP Gas Agency, asking him to deposit Rs 3.66 lakh for certificates and other documentation, he said. After receiving the amount, the representative stopped responding to the complainant and on verification, the man found that he had been duped, he said.

During investigation, the cyber police traced the online fraud to Bihar and West Bengal and found that thousands of people had registered on the websites created by the racketeers, the official said. Four teams were dispatched to Patna in Bihar, West Bengal and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, he said.

While three persons, including a woman, were nabbed from Patna, one was apprehended from Jaigad in Ratnagiri, and two engineers were caught from West Bengal, the official said. The accused would chat with victims on WhatsApp and promise them dealerships of LPG, he said.

As many as 123 websites are part of the scam under which people are being duped with the promise of instant loans, dealerships and online shopping, the official added. PTI DC ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

13 hundreds against fearsome fast bowlers of West Indies was fabulous: Shastri on Gavaskar

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday described legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar as a technician at work during his playing days for the way he accumulated runs in an era dominated by the fearsome West Indies fast bowlers. Shastri unve...

IAF chief visits Eastern Air Command, assures Arunachal of providing defence pilots for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of all support, including providing defence pilots to meet the shortage for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft in the state, as he undertook a two-day visit to the...

U.S. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as coronavirus infections and deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.U.S. COVID-19 hospi...

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said one nation one election is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. Speaking at a webinar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021