Efficiency of arbitral proceedings would diminish if courts allowed to interfere with it:SC

The observations were made by a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana on an appeal filed by one Gujarat-based firm Bhaven Constructions against a High Court order of 2012.The Gujarat High Court, exercising its writ power, had interjected the arbitration proceedings initiated by Bhaven Constructions against Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd following disputes over payment and supply of bricks to the government firm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:03 IST
If courts are allowed to interfere with the arbitral process beyond the ambit of the law then the efficiency of such proceedings will be diminished, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. The top court said the high courts should exercise its extraordinary writ power under Article 227 of the Constitution in “exceptional rarity” where one of the litigants is “left remediless” in disputes governed by the arbitration law. The observations were made by a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana on an appeal filed by one Gujarat-based firm Bhaven Constructions against a High Court order of 2012.

The Gujarat High Court, exercising its writ power, had interjected the arbitration proceedings initiated by Bhaven Constructions against Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd following disputes over payment and supply of bricks to the government firm. “It is prudent for a Judge to not exercise discretion to allow judicial interference beyond the procedure established under the enactment. This (writ) power needs to be exercised in exceptional rarity, wherein one party is left remediless under the statute or a clear 'bad faith' shown by one of the parties. This high standard set by this Court is in terms of the legislative intention to make the arbitration fair and efficient,” the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, said in the judgement, Justice Ramana, writing the judgement, said there was no doubt that “the ambit of Article 227 is broad and pervasive”. “We need to note that the Arbitration Act is a code in itself. This phrase is not merely perfunctory, but has definite legal consequences. One such consequence is spelled out under Section 5 of the Arbitration Act, which reads as under 'Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, in matters governed by this Part, no judicial authority shall intervene except where so provided in this Part.,' it said. The Arbitration Act itself gives various procedures and forums to challenge the appointment of an arbitrator, it said.

The apex court set aside the High Court's order interjecting the arbitration proceedings between the parties. “In the instant case, Respondent No. 1 (Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd ) has not been able to show exceptional circumstance or 'bad faith' on the part of the Appellant, to invoke the remedy under Article 227 of the Constitution. No doubt the ambit of Article 227 is broad and pervasive, however, the High Court should not have used its inherent power to interject the arbitral process at this stage,” it said..

