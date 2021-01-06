Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoPT striving to expedite promotions, empanelment of officers: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is constantly striving to expedite promotions and empanelment of officers so that each government functionary gets his due on time and remains motivated to offer his or her services to the best of potential and ability.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:54 IST
DoPT striving to expedite promotions, empanelment of officers: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is constantly striving to expedite promotions and empanelment of officers so that each government functionary gets his due on time and remains motivated to offer his or her services to the best of potential and ability. Speaking to a delegation of senior officers of Punjab Civil Services (PCS), who called on him with a request to expedite their cases of induction into IAS (Indian Administrative Services), the minister said there was a tendency for the delay in the past but over the last six years the processes have been streamlined with optimum utilisation of modern technology.

He said DoPT has in the last few years followed a proactive approach in coordination with different ministries and departments of the Centre and different state governments to overcome bottlenecks or hurdles coming in the way of promotions or empanelment. Jitendra Singh is Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

The minister said many of the delays in promotion in different categories in various ministries are often due to multiple litigations for which DoPT has been constantly trying to work out a via media to move on. He said in case of induction of provincial service officers to All India Service, many a time the delay is on account of delay in the cadre review exercise at the end of the state or UT governments.

"For this purpose, also, DoPT keeps continuously reviewing and following up the cases with different state/UT governments," the minister said, according to an official release. He said as far as the Punjab Civil Services are concerned, the DoPT has already processed their cases and there were some clarifications from the UPSC which had to be responded to by the state government. The minister said he has been given to understand that this process will also be concluded very soon.

Jitendra Singh said he was of a firm view that timely promotion, empanelment of officers and timely grant of increments plays an important role in keeping the officials motivated so that they can perform their work to the best of their ability. He said the government has followed a policy of providing a work-friendly environment to officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt approves over Rs 5,358-cr investment proposals

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 5,358 crore in metal, cement and petrochemical sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 3,667 people. A high-level clearance authorit...

PM Kisan scheme: Centre asks Bengal govt to depute nodal officer

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to implement the PM Kisan scheme for farmers of the state, the Centre on Wednesday urged her to depute a nodal officer to facilitate the process of transferring funds to them. In ...

654 new COVID cases in Delhi, 16 more die

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities linked to the disease on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted...

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups, at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesdays meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021