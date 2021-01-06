DoPT striving to expedite promotions, empanelment of officers: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is constantly striving to expedite promotions and empanelment of officers so that each government functionary gets his due on time and remains motivated to offer his or her services to the best of potential and ability. Speaking to a delegation of senior officers of Punjab Civil Services (PCS), who called on him with a request to expedite their cases of induction into IAS (Indian Administrative Services), the minister said there was a tendency for the delay in the past but over the last six years the processes have been streamlined with optimum utilisation of modern technology.

He said DoPT has in the last few years followed a proactive approach in coordination with different ministries and departments of the Centre and different state governments to overcome bottlenecks or hurdles coming in the way of promotions or empanelment. Jitendra Singh is Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

The minister said many of the delays in promotion in different categories in various ministries are often due to multiple litigations for which DoPT has been constantly trying to work out a via media to move on. He said in case of induction of provincial service officers to All India Service, many a time the delay is on account of delay in the cadre review exercise at the end of the state or UT governments.

"For this purpose, also, DoPT keeps continuously reviewing and following up the cases with different state/UT governments," the minister said, according to an official release. He said as far as the Punjab Civil Services are concerned, the DoPT has already processed their cases and there were some clarifications from the UPSC which had to be responded to by the state government. The minister said he has been given to understand that this process will also be concluded very soon.

Jitendra Singh said he was of a firm view that timely promotion, empanelment of officers and timely grant of increments plays an important role in keeping the officials motivated so that they can perform their work to the best of their ability. He said the government has followed a policy of providing a work-friendly environment to officials. (ANI)

