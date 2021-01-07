Accused injures himself while being taken to jail after court appearance

A man, arrested as part of police's preventive action, was hospitalised on Wednesday after he injured his throat with a piece glass in the neighbouring Shamli district, officials said. Dharmender, arrested under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), was produced before a court on Wednesday. The court sent him to 14 days' judicial custody.

While he was being taken to jail, he injured himself, police said. Shamli SP Sukirti Madhav has placed two policemen under suspension for alleged negligence of duty in connection with the incident.

