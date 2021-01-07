Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases surge

The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7.

Ahead of a meeting with advisers for coronavirus measures, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura laid out the government's proposal to call for a state of emergency for the four prefectures, centring on measures to combat transmission at bars and restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)