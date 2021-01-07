Left Menu
Aligarh Municipal Corporation owes AMU over Rs 9 crore: Varsity official

Two days after Aligarh Municipal Corporation seized the bank account of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly failing to pay property tax dues of over Rs 14 crore, the varsity official on Wednesday claimed that corporation owes the AMU over Rs 9 crore.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:25 IST
Zeeshan Ahmad, Assistant Public Relation Officer (PRO), AMU speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Aligarh Municipal Corporation seized the bank account of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly failing to pay property tax dues of over Rs 14 crore, the varsity official on Wednesday claimed that corporation owes the AMU over Rs 9 crore. While talking to ANI, Zeeshan Ahmad, Assistant Public Relation Officer (PRO), AMU said that the varsity has informed University Grant Commission (UGC) and Union Education Ministry about the action taken by Aligarh Municipal Corporation on AMU.

"UGC and Union Education Ministry has been informed about the property tax dues of Aligarh Municipal corporation on AMU. The matter is under consideration in the lower court of Aligarh. The university continued to pay the property taxes to the municipal corporation. This is not the correct step taken by the corporation. It is unfortunate," Ahmad said on bank account seizure. He further claimed that the corporation owes AMU "over Rs 9 crore." "The administration has sent them a reminder last month and asked them to pay the electricity bill for their electric hand pumps installed here in campus premises for the supply of water," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Vinay Kumar Rai, Chief Taxation Officer, Aligarh said that Aligarh Municipal Corporation seized the bank account after the varsity failed to pay the property tax dues of over Rs 14 crores. The official said that if within a week, dues are not paid then "money from AMU's account will be transferred to Municipal Corporation".

"We will also think of obfuscating the properties if dues are not clear within a week," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

