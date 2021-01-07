SC dismisses Abu Salem's petition claiming his 'extradition illegal'

Left Menu
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition by gangster Abu Salem, who claimed his extradition was illegal and liable to be cancelled because of breach of terms by Indian authorities.

07-01-2021
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition by gangster Abu Salem, who claimed his extradition was illegal and liable to be cancelled because of breach of terms by Indian authorities. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked Salem to approach the Bombay High Court with his plea.

"We dismiss the plea under Article 32 with the liberty to approach High Court," the Bench said. The plea also sought a direction to transfer Salem from Taloja jail to Tihar jail so that amicus curiae can speak to him and procure some documents.

Salem argued that the Indian authorities had violated the extradition treaty. Salem, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, had been extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.

The gangster is serving a life sentence in jail after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people. He has also been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment in 2002 extortion case by Delhi Court. (ANI)

