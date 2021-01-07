Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over virus

Japan has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for Tokyo and three nearby areas as cases continued to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration on Thursday at the government task force for the coronavirus

The declaration kicks in Friday until February 7, and centres around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 pm and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.

