Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over virus

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:23 IST
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over virus
Representative image

Japan has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for Tokyo and three nearby areas as cases continued to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration on Thursday at the government task force for the coronavirus

The declaration kicks in Friday until February 7, and centres around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 pm and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre tell states to be prepared for vaccine roll out

By Priyanka Sharma Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive ...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India: Lancet study

Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...

Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest, and told them to fight. They did.

The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U...

Important for me to do roles that contribute to the film's story: Malavika Mohanan

Actor Malavika Mohanan, best known for films like Beyond the Clouds and Petta, says there is a dearth of well-etched roles for women actors across film industries, especially in big-budget potboiler movies. The actor made her debut in 2013 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021