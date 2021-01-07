Eight sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar cut cane procurement due to rains

Eight sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar cut cane procurement due to rainsPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:02 IST
Sugarcane procurement by mills in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has reduced to 4.45 lakh quintals per day as compared with 5.55 lakh quintals, due to rains during the past few days
District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi said eight sugar mills' average procurement of sugarcane, which was 5.55 lakh quintals earlier, has reduced to 4.45 lakh quintals per day due to rains
The eight sugar mills, in Khatauli, Titawi, Mansurpur, Tikola, Budhana, Khai-Kheri, Morna and Rohana, have been witnessing crushing work in full swing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
