Eight sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar cut cane procurement due to rains

Sugarcane procurement by mills in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has reduced to 4.45 lakh quintals per day as compared with 5.55 lakh quintals, due to rains during the past few days

District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi said eight sugar mills' average procurement of sugarcane, which was 5.55 lakh quintals earlier, has reduced to 4.45 lakh quintals per day due to rains

The eight sugar mills, in Khatauli, Titawi, Mansurpur, Tikola, Budhana, Khai-Kheri, Morna and Rohana, have been witnessing crushing work in full swing.

