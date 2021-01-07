UP: Man found dead in suspected suicide

A 50-year-old man was found dead here inside an under construction shop on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. They said a suicide note was recovered from him in which he apparently attributed the extreme step due to poverty and financial constraints faced by him.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Mahesh (50), a resident of Satha locality, was found dead in an under construction shop on DM Colony Road. The body has been sent for an autopsy while an investigation is underway PTI CORR HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)