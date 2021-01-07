Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right to religion not higher than right to life: Madras HC

Right to religion is not higher than the right to life, the Madras High Court observed and directed the state to explore the possibility of conducting rituals at a temple in Tamil Nadu without compromising on COVID-19 protocol, public health.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:26 IST
Right to religion not higher than right to life: Madras HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Right to religion is not higher than the right to life, the Madras High Court observed and directed the state to explore the possibility of conducting rituals at a temple in Tamil Nadu without compromising on COVID-19 protocol, public health. Hearing a PIL petition, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee orally remarked, ''religious rites have to be subject to public interest and the right to life.'' ''The right to religion is not higher than right to life..

If the government has to take measures in a pandemic situation .. we will not seek to interfere,'' the Chief Justice observed on Wednesday. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the government to look at the feasibility of conducting festivals and rituals at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli district without compromising on COVID-19 protocol and public health.

The petitioner, Rangarajan Narasimhan sought a direction to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to conduct temple festivals and rituals regularly at the ancient Srirangam temple. The Chief Justice also recalled that the Calcutta High Court had passed orders to regulate the conduct of Durga Puja festivities to reduce crowd amid the pandemic.

Senior Advocate Satish Parasaran, representing the temple management, said some of the festivals were conducted during the pandemic but at different dates. Recording the submissions, the court directed the government to consult religious heads to examine the possibility of conducting festivities without compromising public health.

The court asked the state to file a detailed report and adjourned the matter by six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya expects 24 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to start arriving next month

Kenya has ordered 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and expects them to start arriving in the second week of February, its health minister said. The East African nation of around 47 million people has so far ...

Nine crows found dead in UP, amid bid flu scare in neighbouring states

Nine crows were found dead in Uttar Pradeshs Sonbhadra district, amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold. The deaths were reported on Wednesday ...

England women cricket team set for maiden tour of Pakistan in October

The England womens cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in October this year for a limited-overs series when the mens side will also be here for a white-ball series, the PCB announced on Thursday. The England women will p...

Andhra BJP general secy hospitalised after scuffle with police

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP general secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy was admitted to hospital on Thursday after a scuffle with police when he attempted to cross barricades to reach the Ramateertham temple. When the police obstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021