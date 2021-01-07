Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private investigators' body APDI forms global alliance against fake COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:52 IST
Private investigators' body APDI forms global alliance against fake COVID-19 vaccines

As India gears up for a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive, private investigators' body APDI has formed an international alliance to check circulation of fake vaccines. An initiative of Delhi-based Association of Private Detectives and Investigators (APDI), the Global Alliance Against Fake Vaccine (GAFV) has been formed comprising professional investigators from 16 countries, while more are likely to join this international campaign initiated from India. APDI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh in a statement said, ''The GAFV has been formed after reports emanating from several countries about circulation of fake COVID vaccines. Already, Europol, the European Union's law enforcement agency, has issued a warning of fake vaccine circulation due to huge demands.'' He added that similarly, Interpol had to put out 'purple notice' last month after police seized fake vaccines from a warehouse near Johannesburg in South Africa. ''It was then that the international alliance was formed on our initiative. APDI took the lead and did a brainstorming session with our international counterparts before forming the GAFV.'' The APDI has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering help in the government's plans to deal with the issue of fake COVID-19 vaccines.

In the letter to the prime minister, Singh said, ''While the government is involved in formulating detailed plans for execution of the humongous task at hand, it has come to our notice that some nefarious elements are already at work to take advantage of the situation in order to make fast buck.'' He added that we need to be aware of this development and take measures to ensure that the anti-social elements do not succeed in their nefarious designs. Singh also said some fake pharmaceutical firms internationally are busy creating spurious vaccines which they intend to distribute in a clandestine manner.

This spurious antidote will perhaps resemble the genuine one and will become difficult to identify. It is fast developing into an international racket, he added. ''I have no doubt that the government is taking all precautions to ensure safe and speedy delivery of the vaccine to the masses,'' Singh said.

He also sought a meeting with Modi to discuss how the GAFV and APDI can collaborate with the government to deal with the issue of fake vaccines. The APDI has also written a similar letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech enrols 25,800 volunteers for Covaxin phase-3 clinical trials

The Bharat Biotech International Limited on Thursday announced the successful completion of volunteer enrolment for phase-3 clinical trials of its indigenously manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Covaxin successfully completes phase 3 cl...

Kenya expects 24 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to start arriving next month

Kenya has ordered 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and expects them to start arriving in the second week of February, its health minister said. The East African nation of around 47 million people has so far ...

Nine crows found dead in UP, amid bid flu scare in neighbouring states

Nine crows were found dead in Uttar Pradeshs Sonbhadra district, amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold. The deaths were reported on Wednesday ...

England women cricket team set for maiden tour of Pakistan in October

The England womens cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in October this year for a limited-overs series when the mens side will also be here for a white-ball series, the PCB announced on Thursday. The England women will p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021