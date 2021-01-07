Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arnab Goswami, two others do not appear before Raigad court

They were later granted bail by the Supreme Court.On Thursday, as the case came up before Alibaug sessions court, Goswamis lawyer sought exemption from appearance. After taking cognizance of the polices charge sheet, the court had asked all the accused to appear on January 7.The trio are facing a case under IPC sections 306 abetment to suicide and 109 punishment for abetment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:13 IST
Arnab Goswami, two others do not appear before Raigad court
Representative Image Image Credit: YouTube / Republic World

TV journalist Arnab Goswami, an accused in an abetment of suicide case, failedto appear before a court in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday, prompting the prosecution to seek a warrant against him. Alibaug Police had arrested Goswami and two others in the case related to interior designer Anvay Naik's alleged suicide in November 2020. They were later granted bail by the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, as the case came up before Alibaug sessions court, Goswami's lawyer sought exemption from appearance. The court granted exemption for the day. The other two accused -- Firoze Sheikh and Nitish Sarda -- also did not appear.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat took a strong exception, saying the accused should havebeen present for the purpose of identification as this was the first hearing after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet. He also sought issuance of warrant against Goswami and the other two.

While keeping Gharat's plea pending, the court noted that as restrictions on account of coronavirus are in place till January 31, no coercive action can be taken. The court posted the matter for hearing on February 6.

On that date, the accused will need to appear in person or through video conference, the prosecutor told PTI. After taking cognizance of the police's charge sheet, the court had asked all the accused to appear on January 7.

The trio are facing a case under IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 109 (punishment for abetment). The charge sheet claims that Naik killed his mother, a partner in his business, and hanged himself at their Alibaug house in May 2018 as he was under stress due to non-payment of dues by the firms of the three accused.

Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, alleged that the police reopened a case which had been closed in 2019 as the state government wanted to harass him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan seeks keen oversight, personal indulgence of health ministers during vaccine dry run

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock dri...

Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla sadar, formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is quitting politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development o...

Entertainment News Roudnup: UK music festivals call for help to survive; Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.UK music festivals call for help to survive until summerBritains music festivals will have to start pulling the plug on events for the second year in succession if they do not get ...

Change in venue for Congress-led dharna against Lt Governor

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 adding AIADMKleaders statement Puducherry, Jan 7 PTI The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance has changed the venue here forits January 8 dharna to seek the recall of LieutenantGovernor Kiran Bedi.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021