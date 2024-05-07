Left Menu

Children's Academy Achieves Stellar Results in 2024 ICSE Examinations

With unwavering dedication and academic excellence, the Academy has once again secured a 100 success rate.A total of 635 students appeared from the Childrens Academy Group of Schools and demonstrated exceptional performance.

The Children's Academy Group of Schools is delighted to announce a remarkable achievement at the ICSE Examinations 2024. With unwavering dedication and academic excellence, the Academy has once again secured a 100% success rate.

A total of 635 students appeared from the Children's Academy Group of Schools and demonstrated exceptional performance. Nearly 70% of the students achieved scores above 90%, with the topper Ms Deesha Barbhaya having scored the highest 99.60%. Other toppers include Mst Vihaan Parekh, Mst Darsh Shah, Ms Jia Shah and Ms Jil Shah, all of whom have scored 99.40%.

With a score of 99.20%, the next position at the Academy was secured by Ms Yashvi Haria, Ms Jainee Panchamia, Mst Smruneel Shah, Mst Neev Sharma and Ms Satmeet Kaur.

The collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents have culminated in a school average of 91.68%. This exceptional achievement underscores the commitment of the Children's Academy Group of Schools to nurture and empower students to excel academically and beyond.

''We are immensely proud of our students for their outstanding performance in the ICSE Examinations 2024,'' said Mr Rohan Bhat, Chairman, the Children's Academy Group of Schools. ''Their hard work and perseverance has resulted in this exceptional accomplishment, and we congratulate each and every student for the success.'' This astounding achievement is a testament to the relentless efforts of the faculty and staff at the Academy who have provided unparalleled guidance and support to the students throughout their academic journey. Moreover, it reflects the strong partnership between the school and the parents in fostering a conducive learning environment for the holistic development of our students.

As the Children's Academy Group of Schools celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to providing quality education to students to reach their potential.

About The Children's Academy Group of Schools The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to 4 schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other three branches are at Ashok Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East and a new upcoming campus in Thane.

