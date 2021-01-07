Kapurthala jail warden arrested for selling SIMs to prisoners: Police

A warden of Kapurthala “modern” jail was arrested for allegedly running a racket of selling SIM cards to jail inmates in collusion with two city residents with criminal antecedents, police said on Thursday.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur identified the arrested jail warden as Lovepreet and two city residents involved in the racket as Vijay and Shivam.

She said accused Lovepreet used to procure SIMs from accused Vijay and Shivam and hand them over to prisoners for a sum of Rs 5,000 for each SIM.

The jail inmates had been using these SIMs to keep contact with the outside world and further their criminal activities, the SSP said.

Police will secure the custody of three jail inmates Sanjeev, Punjab Singh and Jolly also who bought 16 SIMs from the jail warden and will investigate if these SIMs were being used to further terror activities.

