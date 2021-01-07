Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC reserves verdict on plea against FIR over 'offensive' tweet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:52 IST
HC reserves verdict on plea against FIR over 'offensive' tweet
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Thursdayreserved its verdict on a plea filed by city resident SunainaHoley seeking that the FIR against her for alleged offensivetweet be quashed.

Holey had approached the HC last year seeking that theFIR registered against her by the Mumbai police be quashed.

She was booked under several sections of the IPC,including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups),after she tweeted about a large group of migrants who hadgathered at the Bandra terminus here in April during the firstphase of the COVID-19-enforced nationwide lockdown.

On the previous hearing, a bench of Justices SS Shindeand MS Karnik had asked ifHoley's tweet had led to ''somechain reaction''.

Senior counsel Manoj Mohite, who appeared for theMaharashtra government, told the HC that Holey had over 20,000followers on Twitter and her posts had a large reach.

He had said on the previous hearing that Holey couldbe considered a ''professional tweeter.'' Holey's counsel, Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, however,argued on Thursday that merely having a large follower counton the micro-blogging site did not make his client aprofessional tweeter.

Chandrachud said that Holey's tweet did not mentionany particular religious community and that it had notresulted in any untoward incident.

''It has been nine months, but the police have not beenable to point out any untoward incident,'' he said.

Advocate Mohite, however, said that Holey had tweetedsomething offensive even before the post in question, whichrelated to spread of COVID-19.

''She had tweeted something derogatory previously, andthen the police had written to Twitter to take it down. So itnot that police is vindictive,'' Mohite said.

He, however, added that Holey's tweet in question wasin no way responsible for the migrants' gathering at the spot.

The bench closed all arguments in the case andreserved its order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday

A dry run in preparation for vaccination against COVID-19 will be held in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday, an official said.The dry run will be conducted at 130 health centres across the state, 10 each in every district, National ...

Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. The decision comes after Fac...

U.S. Capitol Police says arrested 14 in connection with rioting

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Thursday it had arrested 14 suspects in connection with rioting and looting by President Donald Trumps supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.Most of the suspects were charged with unlawful entry, though seve...

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021