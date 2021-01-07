Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhujbal appears before court in money laundering case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:03 IST
Bhujbal appears before court in money laundering case

Maharashtra minister ChhaganBhujbal appeared before a court here on Thursday in connectionwith a money laundering case registered against him by theEnforcement Directorate.

As the case was assigned to a new court recently,special judge for cases under the Prevention of MoneyLaundering Act cases, S H Sathbhai, had sought appearance ofthe accused, a lawyer said.

The senior NCP leader is facing the case in connectionwith the contract for the construction of state guest house'Maharashtra Sadan' in Delhi and the Kalina land-grabbing casein Mumbai.

ED has alleged that Bhujbal awarded contracts to aprivate firm allegedly in return for kickbacks for himself andhis family. He and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal channeled theill-gotten money into shell companies, the agency has claimed.

Bhujbal was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in2018, almost two years after his arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, Treasury yields climb after Democrats win control of U.S. Senate

Bond prices dropped and stocks hit record highs on Thursday as investors bet his partys control of the U.S. Congress would enable President-elect Joe Biden to borrow and spend heavily, while higher yields helped a bruised dollar recover fro...

After Capitol Hill violence, Facebook bans Trump 'indefinitely'

Facebook has suspended US President Donald Trumps Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely in wake of the violence that broke out at Capitol Hill ahead of the certification of the Electoral College votes. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook,...

English health chief says people will get COVID booster shots after guidance change

The head of Englands National Health Service reassured people that they would get their second COVID vaccinations after some appointments were cancelled in order to prioritise giving out more initial doses of the shot.People will get their ...

FBI seeks public's help in identifying Trump supporters who stormed U.S. Capitol

The FBI sought the publics help in identifying the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department said a policy adopted in the summer to consider sedition charges for anti-racism protesters would also apply in thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021