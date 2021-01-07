Left Menu
Farmers' delegation meets Narendra Singh Tomar over Sutlej Yamuna Link issue

Former Independent MLA and Haryana Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti chairman Naresh Yadav along with a delegation of farmers met Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar over Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue on Thursday.

07-01-2021
Visuals from the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

Former Independent MLA and Haryana Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti chairman Naresh Yadav along with a delegation of farmers met Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar over Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue on Thursday. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that there is a need to look at the SYL canal issue from a national security perspective and that Punjab will burn if a decision is taken to go ahead with the link canal.

Singh made these remarks during a meeting via video-conferencing with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the SYL canal issue in August last year. As per an official release, Singh told the meeting that after the division of Punjab in 1966 all assets were shared on 60:40 basis except water.Punjab had a right to Yamuna water, in which it did not get a share at the time of 60:40 division of assets with Haryana during the state's division in 1966, the Chief Minister had said. (ANI)

