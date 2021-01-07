Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda's Bobi Wine asks ICC to investigate rights abuses

Popstar-turned-lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, who goes by the name Bobi Wine, told reporters during a Zoom news conference from his car on the campaign trail that his lawyer had submitted the filing to The Hague court on Thursday. The ICC has the authority to hear cases of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity committed in the 123 countries, including Uganda, that have signed up to it.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:53 IST
Uganda's Bobi Wine asks ICC to investigate rights abuses

Uganda's main opposition leader asked the International Criminal Court on Thursday to investigate President Yoweri Museveni and senior officials for sanctioning human rights abuses in the run-up to next week's presidential election. Popstar-turned-lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, who goes by the name Bobi Wine, told reporters during a Zoom news conference from his car on the campaign trail that his lawyer had submitted the filing to The Hague court on Thursday.

The ICC has the authority to hear cases of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity committed in the 123 countries, including Uganda, that have signed up to it. Uganda has in the past sought the ICC's help in bringing leaders of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army to justice though it has more recently accused The Hague court of targeting Africans, a common sentiment on the continent.

The 41-page brief filed by Wine requests the ICC investigate Museveni, Security Minister Elly Tumwine and eight senior security officials. It asks the ICC to consider incidents dating back to 2018, saying the police and military have deployed, "widespread use of shoot to kill, beatings and other violence". "As we do with all such communications, we will analyse the materials submitted, as appropriate, in accordance with the Rome Statute and with full independence and impartiality," the office of the ICC prosecutor said.

The ICC receives hundreds of briefs a year and a filing does not automatically lead to any investigation. "That is sheer desperation," Okello Oryem, Uganda's state minister for foreign affairs, told Reuters.

"(The opposition) have tried everything under the sun, they have failed. Now they are resorting to the ICC. We are a law abiding country, we are a peace loving country," he said. MORE ARRESTS

During the Zoom call, Wine, who was wearing a helmet and flak jacket, could be seen being dragged from his car by men in police uniforms demanding he move his vehicle from the roadside. The news conference resumed several minutes later.

"I expect a live bullet targeted at me any time. The biggest safety we get is from having cameras around us. If I was not on camera maybe something worse would have happened," he said. Wine, 38, has been arrested multiple times while campaigning for breaking laws governing public order and COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

Security forces routinely disperse his rallies with tear gas, rubber bullets, beatings and detentions. At least 54 people died in protests that erupted when Wine was detained in November. Previous presidential campaigns have been marked by the intimidation of opposition candidates though rights groups say crackdowns have been more brutal and widespread this time.

Watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have said in recent statements that the authorities have violently repressed the opposition and its supporters during campaigning. Earlier on Thursday, 23 members of Wine's campaign staff were arrested, he told reporters on the Zoom call. The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moody's says Mexican economy won't reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023

Moodys Investors Service said in a report on Thursday that Mexico will not reach its pre-pandemic economic output levels of 2019 until at least 2023.Mexicos economy was already in a slight recession in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rava...

Top China, Russia advisers among White House resignations after Capitol violence

Top national security aides and other staffers have resigned from President Donald Trumps administration in protest over the storming of Capitol Hill by his supporters, and officials said on Thursday more departures are expected soon. Deput...

S.Africa's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines

South Africas two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provi...

Heavy rain lashes Nashik; power supply hit

Heavy unseasonalrainlashed urbanand rural parts of Maharashtras Nashik district on Thursday,causing water-logging in some areas of the city and disruptingpower supply.Apartfromthemaincityareas,Panchavati,Mhasrul,NashikRoad,Ambad,Satpur,CIDC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021