2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:29 IST
Two Army personnel were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
The Army personnel were patrolling the forward area in Mankote sector when they accidentally stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering explosion, they said.
The personnel suffered injuries and were hospitalised, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Kashmir bid to stop urban flooding claims wetland casualty
Light snow predicted in Kashmir valley over weekend
PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to cover all residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Dec 26.
A very historic day for Jammu & Kashmir, everybody there will benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme: PM Modi.
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.