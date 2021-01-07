Left Menu
2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:29 IST
Two Army personnel were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The Army personnel were patrolling the forward area in Mankote sector when they accidentally stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering explosion, they said.

The personnel suffered injuries and were hospitalised, they said.

