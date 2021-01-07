BRIEF-Paris Club of creditors says Angola gets debt deadline extension

BRIEF-Paris Club of creditors says Angola gets debt deadline extensionReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:32 IST
Jan 7 (Reuters) -
* PARIS CLUB OF INTERNATIONAL CREDITORS SAY HAVE ACCEPTED TO PROVIDE TO THE REPUBLIC OF ANGOLA AN EXTENSION OF THE TIME-BOUND SUSPENSION OF DEBT SERVICE DUE FROM JAN 1 TO JUNE 30 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
