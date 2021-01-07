Ghaziabad: Man held for bid to kill cousins

The Murad Nagar police here arrested a man for allegedly firing at his cousins with an intention to kill them, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the victims were talking outside the accused's house after the funeral of his mother, Assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) Shravan said.

After the cremation, all relatives had gathered at the accused’s home. His two cousins--Shushil and Anil--were talking outside the house when Anupam reached there, accusing them of gossiping on the occasion. He scolded the duo and in a fit of anger, fired at them. Both sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, the ASP said.

A police team arrested Anupam on Thursday and recovered the pistol.

