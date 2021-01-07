SC-appointed panel to visit three projects in Goa

The Central Empowered Committeeset up by the Supreme Court would visit Goa between January 20to 24 in connection with applications against three projectsin the coastal state, a senior official said on Thursday.

NGO Goa Foundation had filed applications before theCEC against three projects -- doubling of railway line, four-laning of the National Highway and laying of powertransmission line -- citing potential ecological damage.

The committee, including chairman P V Jayakrisha, willvisit sites of three projects including proposed alignment ofGoa Tamnar Transmission Line (power) in Kali Tiger Reserve andForest areas falling in Karnataka.

Several local groups are also opposing these projectsclaiming that they would harm the environment.

