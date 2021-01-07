Chief of Air Staff reviews operational preparedness of units in Eastern Air Command
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to airbases and advanced landing grounds in the Eastern Air Command. According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), during the visit which started on January 5, he interacted with senior IAF and Army commanders and reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed there.
Bhadauria also flew with transport and helicopter aircrew operating in Sikkim and North-East sectors and noted their contribution in Operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) under challenging conditions. He also lauded all personnel for maintaining IAF's combat potential despite COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)
