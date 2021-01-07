Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief of Air Staff reviews operational preparedness of units in Eastern Air Command

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to airbases and advanced landing grounds in the Eastern Air Command.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:49 IST
Chief of Air Staff reviews operational preparedness of units in Eastern Air Command
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria interacted with IAF staff. . Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to airbases and advanced landing grounds in the Eastern Air Command. According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), during the visit which started on January 5, he interacted with senior IAF and Army commanders and reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed there.

Bhadauria also flew with transport and helicopter aircrew operating in Sikkim and North-East sectors and noted their contribution in Operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) under challenging conditions. He also lauded all personnel for maintaining IAF's combat potential despite COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi: If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment.

Pelosi If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment....

Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingne...

Those responsible for attack on US Capitol will face full consequences, says Acting AG

Asserting that those responsible for the violence at the US Capitol will face the full consequences of their actions, Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen said some participants in the violence will face charges on Thursday.The Department ...

Sanitation workers to postpone strike by 10 days, claims North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday claimed that members of several sanitation workers unions who had threatened to go on a strike over pending salaries have agreed to postpone their stir by 10 days. Many sanitation workers of the Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021