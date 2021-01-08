Left Menu
No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: govt

The official also said that there is no other case ofdeath of birds in the surrounding area of the farm.

Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Amid bird flu scare followingthe death of over 100 poultry birds in Khordha district, theOdisha government on Thursday asked people not to panic overthe incident as the avian influenza virus test came negativein all five selected samples.

The Fisheries and Animal Resource DevelopmentDepartment in a statement said that people can consume chickenmeat, eggs and other poultry products produced in the stateafter properly cooking them.

Panic sparked after around 120 poultry birds werefound dead at Govindpur village of Badaberana Gram Panchayatunder Begunia block of Khurdha District.

''A State Level Special Supervisory Team along with theDistrict Level Rapid Response Teams rushed to the Govindpurvillage and took stock of the situation. Five of the deadbirds have been taken to ADRI for laboratory investigation,''an official said.

''All five samples have been tested negative for AvianInfluenza virus based on the Avian Influenza virus antigentest,'' he said adding that rest of the dead birds was buriedin deep burial method with proper disinfection measures.

The Special Supervisory Team and Rapid Response Teamshave sanitised the farm premises with proper application ofdisinfectants, he said.

The official also said that there is no other case ofdeath of birds in the surrounding area of the farm. However,more samples have been taken from adjoining areas for testing,he said.

