Over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor seized in Bihar, 10 arrested

A total number of 10 persons were arrested as seven vehicles laden with over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor were seized during a drive in Kishanganj district on Thursday.

ANI | Kishanganj (Bihar) | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:56 IST
Over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor were seized during a drive by police in Kishanganj district on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A total number of 10 persons were arrested as seven vehicles laden with over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor were seized during a drive in Kishanganj district on Thursday. On the basis of information by a police officer, a Special Investigation Team was formed under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer against alcohol consumption.

An investigation is underway. In 2016, chief minister Nitish Kumar banned alcohol consumption in Bihar making it a dry state. (ANI)

