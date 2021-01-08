Over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor seized in Bihar, 10 arrested
A total number of 10 persons were arrested as seven vehicles laden with over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor were seized during a drive in Kishanganj district on Thursday.ANI | Kishanganj (Bihar) | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:56 IST
A total number of 10 persons were arrested as seven vehicles laden with over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor were seized during a drive in Kishanganj district on Thursday. On the basis of information by a police officer, a Special Investigation Team was formed under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer against alcohol consumption.
An investigation is underway. In 2016, chief minister Nitish Kumar banned alcohol consumption in Bihar making it a dry state. (ANI)
