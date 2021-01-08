Left Menu
Development News Edition

42-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor Dalit girl in UP's Amethi district

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 12:52 IST
42-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor Dalit girl in UP's Amethi district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl in a village under the jurisdiction of the Shukul Bazar police station here, a police official said.

The 15-year-old girl had gone to attend nature's call on Wednesday evening when the man who lives in a neighbouring village raped her, said SHO Bazar Shukul Ravindra Singh, citing the complaint given by the girl's father.

An FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The accused has been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beant assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana's plea before January 26, says it's a good date.

Beant assassination case SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoanas plea before January 26, says its a good date....

Olympics-'It's impossible': Tokyo residents concerned about hosting Games

As Tokyo woke up to its second state of emergency on Friday, many people believe it will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to host the Olympic Games safely.The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee IOC decided in March to ...

M&S clothing sales hammered by lockdowns in Christmas quarter

Marks Spencer on Friday reported another big fall in clothing and homewares sales in its Christmas quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand and restrictions to stem the spread of the virus closed stores.Marks Spencer MS, one of the be...

Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countries

A United States investigation into Vietnams currency and its timber could harm bilateral relations, cause undesirable effects and negatively impact workers and consumers in both countries, Vietnams trade minister told his U.S. counterpart o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021