Issues can be resolved if protesting farmers try to understand govt's stand, says MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary

Ahead of the ninth round of dialogue between the Union government and representatives of farmer unions scheduled today, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that as per the farmers' initial demand, the government is ready to amend the laws. To help find a solution, the farmers will also have to understand the government's perspective.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:04 IST
Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ninth round of dialogue between the Union government and representatives of farmer unions scheduled today, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that as per the farmers' initial demand, the government is ready to amend the laws. To help find a solution, the farmers will also have to understand the government's perspective. "I'm hopeful that a solution to farmers' issue could be found through dialogue. When we'll talk clause by clause then we'll surely arrive at a solution. During initial talks, the leaders of farmer unions said they want amendments in the acts and government is ready for that. We'll definitely address all doubts of farmers," said the minister.

He hoped that in today's meeting the farmers will try to understand the government's perspective. "The crores of farmers who are supporting these laws are also farmers. We have understood their point (of protesting farmers') and taken 10 steps forward if they also understand the government's perspective and take few steps forward then we will definitely find a solution," he added.

A meeting between the Centre and leaders of framer unions protesting at the borders of Delhi against the three agricultural laws is scheduled to start at 2 pm in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Earlier, the eighth round of talks between farmers and the Centre that took place on January 4, was inconclusive. After the meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said the dialogue could not reach any "solution" as the farmer unions remained "adamant" over repealing of three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

