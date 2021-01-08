Armed robbers loot jewellery shop in Mumbai's Shanti Nagar

A jewellery shop was allegedly looted by four robbers on Mira Road's Shanti Nagar area, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident was reported from S Kumar Jewellers, a jewellery showroom located in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road, on Thursday afternoon around 2 pm. Pretending to be customers, four men walked into the showroom, while the sales-staff were displaying gold chains and other ornaments, then suddenly one person fired with the gun and took away the ornaments.

"The four accused carried out the incident and robbed the shop in just 5 minutes. We are assessing the worth of jewellery items robbed by the criminals," DCP Amit Kale said. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV. When one of the two motorcycles of the accused developed a snag, two of them fled on foot after leaving the vehicle behind and the other two rode away, the police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway (ANI)

