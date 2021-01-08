Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed robbers loot jewellery shop in Mumbai's Shanti Nagar

A jewellery shop was allegedly looted by four robbers on Mira Road's Shanti Nagar area, the police said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:11 IST
Armed robbers loot jewellery shop in Mumbai's Shanti Nagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A jewellery shop was allegedly looted by four robbers on Mira Road's Shanti Nagar area, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident was reported from S Kumar Jewellers, a jewellery showroom located in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road, on Thursday afternoon around 2 pm. Pretending to be customers, four men walked into the showroom, while the sales-staff were displaying gold chains and other ornaments, then suddenly one person fired with the gun and took away the ornaments.

"The four accused carried out the incident and robbed the shop in just 5 minutes. We are assessing the worth of jewellery items robbed by the criminals," DCP Amit Kale said. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV. When one of the two motorcycles of the accused developed a snag, two of them fled on foot after leaving the vehicle behind and the other two rode away, the police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian leader Khamenei bans imports of U.S., British COVID-19 vaccines

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned Irans government on Friday from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain.Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and ...

Israel tightens nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Israel tightened a national lockdown on Friday in a bid to curb a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising that all Israeli adults could be vaccinated by the end of March.With a population of nin...

More coronavirus relief on the way for small businesses

For Nancy Sinoway, a second coronavirus relief loan would increase the chances that her dressmaking business will survive.I could use it for marketing, for new samples. I could use it as a lifeline, says Sinoway, who designs and makes dress...

HC warns of holding Sr officials' salaries for not clearing empanelled lawyers 6-mth old bills

The Delhi High Court Friday warned the Centre and the AAP government of putting on hold the salaries of senior officials if they fail to clear the bills, pending for six months or more, of lawyers empanelled by them.The high court was infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021