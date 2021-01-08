Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh launches online portal for items to be purchased against firm demand from CSD

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the Online Portal https

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:54 IST
Rajnath Singh launches online portal for items to be purchased against firm demand from CSD
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the Online Portal https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/ for purchase of items Against Firm Demand (AFD) from CSD Canteens. "The objective of the launch of this Online Portal is to enable about 45 Lakh CSD beneficiaries including Serving and Retired persons from Armed Forces and Serving Civilian Defence employees to purchase AFD-I items (like Cars, Motorcycles, Washing machines, TVs, Fridges etc) from the comfort of their home," read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, the Defence Minister said it conveyed the commitment of the Government towards the welfare of all jawans and officers of armed forces and the veterans. He also complimented the entire team for the successful completion of this project. Rajnath Singh further said that the project is in line with the vision of Digital India, enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the press statement, the ceremony was held at New Delhi. Live streaming of delivery of cars and motorcycles was done from Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur for those who booked them during the trial run of the portal afd.csdindia.gov.in, which will facilitate faster and hassle-free experience to all the beneficiaries.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar along with other dignitaries attended the function. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris' Louvre museum visitors fell by three quarters in 2020 due to COVID crisis

The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis.The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its over...

Avian flu: Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds to be culled in Haryana’s Panchkula

Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryanas Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu, Agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Friday.Five poultry samples of Siddh...

French ski resorts reopening hinges on COVID situation by Jan. 20 - Minister

The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.The governments decision on Jan. 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic, French junio...

CB-CID to probe into toxic liquid served to Pondy Collector

The CB-CID police here would prove into the case of an alleged supply of a water bottle with colorless toxic liquid to the Puducherry Collector PurvaGarg, Territorial DGP B Srivastava said on Friday.As soon as Garg found the bottle containi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021