Rajnath Singh launches online portal for items to be purchased against firm demand from CSD

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the Online Portal https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/ for purchase of items Against Firm Demand (AFD) from CSD Canteens. "The objective of the launch of this Online Portal is to enable about 45 Lakh CSD beneficiaries including Serving and Retired persons from Armed Forces and Serving Civilian Defence employees to purchase AFD-I items (like Cars, Motorcycles, Washing machines, TVs, Fridges etc) from the comfort of their home," read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, the Defence Minister said it conveyed the commitment of the Government towards the welfare of all jawans and officers of armed forces and the veterans. He also complimented the entire team for the successful completion of this project. Rajnath Singh further said that the project is in line with the vision of Digital India, enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the press statement, the ceremony was held at New Delhi. Live streaming of delivery of cars and motorcycles was done from Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur for those who booked them during the trial run of the portal afd.csdindia.gov.in, which will facilitate faster and hassle-free experience to all the beneficiaries.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar along with other dignitaries attended the function. (ANI)

