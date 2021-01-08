Left Menu
Minor girl raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village under Tilhar Police Station area here, police said on Friday.

The victim was lured and taken to an agricultural field on Thursday evening and allegedly raped, SP (rural) Nipun Aggarwal said.

Upon returning home, she told her family members about the incident after which a case was lodged and the 33-year-old accused identified as Ramesh was arrested, the SP said.

