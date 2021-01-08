Minor girl raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village under Tilhar Police Station area here, police said on Friday.

The victim was lured and taken to an agricultural field on Thursday evening and allegedly raped, SP (rural) Nipun Aggarwal said.

Upon returning home, she told her family members about the incident after which a case was lodged and the 33-year-old accused identified as Ramesh was arrested, the SP said.

