12-year-old girl raped in UP village

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man while she was sleeping inside her house in a village here, police said on Friday.

The accused, who is from the same neighbourhood in Malira village, entered the victim's house on Thursday night when she was sleeping and raped her, Station House Officer of the local police station Anil Kapervan said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who is at large, the officer added.

