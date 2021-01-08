Shah's 2-day visit to Mizoram cancelled, no reason cited

Shah's 2-day visit to Mizoram cancelled, no reason citedPTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:34 IST
The two-day proposed visit ofUnion Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram beginning Saturdayhas been cancelled, state government sources said on Friday.
No reason has been cited for cancellation of the trip,they said.
During the visit, Shah was to inspect a land customsstation at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district on theIndo-Myanmar border.
