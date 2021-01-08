Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP government alert to deal with bird flu: Chief minister

It is also necessary to make people aware about bird flu and departmental officers should also take necessary steps for this, he said.The chief minister also reviewed the steps taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Kangra, saying that there are around 1,200 positive cases in the state, including 300 in the district.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:12 IST
HP government alert to deal with bird flu: Chief minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday that the state government is fully alert to deal with bird flu and there is monitoring of the areas around Pog Dam where over 3,400 birds have died so far.

In the Cabinet Auditorium at Dharamshala, Thakur chaired a review meeting for bird flu preparedness and said that the district administration, animal husbandry and wildlife departments should work to prevent the spread its spread.

Thakur said complete monitoring of the areas around Pong Dam is being ensured and rapid response teams have also been formed.

''So far, 3,410 migratory birds have died due to bird flu in Pong Dam area of Kangra district and these birds are being buried with full protocol so that there is no risk of infection at any stage,'' he said.

The chief minister said 65 teams of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Wildlife Department are monitoring the areas around Pong Dam. ''In view of the seriousness of bird flu, samples of poultry have also been sent to RDDL Jalandhar for investigation by the Animal Husbandry Department. It is also necessary to make people aware about bird flu and departmental officers should also take necessary steps for this,'' he said.

The chief minister also reviewed the steps taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Kangra, saying that there are around 1,200 positive cases in the state, including 300 in the district. ''After December 15, corona-positive cases have started to reduce, but still all people need to be vigilant. It is necessary to ensure compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government and Health Department,'' he said. Thakur said that preparations for the vaccination campaign for COVID-19 have also been completed in the state.

He also reviewed the vaccination rehearsal at the zonal hospital here.

Earlier, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati gave detailed information about the preparations to combat bird flu at Pong Dam. On the occasion, Veterinarian Vikram Singh and Chief Conservator Forest Upasana Patial of the Wildlife Department presented a powerpoint presentation based on bird flu prevention. Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan gave detailed information about the current status of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, MLA Arjun Thakur, MLA Vishal Naihari, MLA Rita Dhiman, MLA Ravindra Dhiman, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan and other officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one yea...

NCLT approves NHPC's resolution plan for JPCL

The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has approved state-owned NHPCs resolution plan for Jal Power Corporation Ltd JPCL, according to a statement.JPCL is the second company after Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd LTHPL to...

Viet Nam: UN rights office denounces ‘increasing clampdown’ on freedom of expression

They are then frequently held incommunicado for long periods in pre-trial detention, with regular reports of violations of the right to a fair trial and concerns about their treatment in detention, Ravina Shamdasani, an OHCHR spokesperson...

Mamata thanks 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme beneficiaries

The West Bengal government hasdecided to send letters written by Chief Minister MamataBanerjee to every person who enrolled for a health schemeduring the ongoing Duare Sarkar drive, a senior officialsaid.In the thank-you message for Swasthy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021