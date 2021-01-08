Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

James watched on television as the events took place, and on Thursday wondered what would have happened if the intruders had been mostly Black. "We live in two Americas," James said, following the Lakers' 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:25 IST
NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas".

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory. James watched on television as the events took place, and on Thursday wondered what would have happened if the intruders had been mostly Black.

"We live in two Americas," James said, following the Lakers' 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. "And that was a prime example of that yesterday, and if you don't understand that or don't see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back."

The 36-year-old added: "There's no ifs, ands or buts: we already know what would've happened to my kind if anyone would have even got close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices, inside the hallways." James has been a fierce critic of Trump, and has spoken out against racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed last year after being seen lying face down in the street while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The incident led to protests worldwide. "The events that took place yesterday were a direct correlation of the president that's in the seat right now - of his actions, his beliefs, his wishes," said James.

"We saw the tweets along the whole path to this destruction. Over the last four years, we all knew." Tuesday's decision by Wisconsin prosecutors not to bring charges against Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times at close range, also drew ire throughout the NBA.

James wore a shirt as he walked into Staples Center which read "DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW?" and featured the slogan: "In memoriam of the countless Black lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice." When asked what he meant by the messages, James said he believed Black people were not treated as equals in America.

"You will never understand the feeling of being a Black man and woman in America," James said. "Everyone jumps on the bandwagon of what we provide, what we bring ... the way we dress, our music, our culture, our food. "Everyone steals from what we do and then they want to act like they did it. We don't get ... anything back for what we've given to this country besides a slap in the face."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one yea...

NCLT approves NHPC's resolution plan for JPCL

The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has approved state-owned NHPCs resolution plan for Jal Power Corporation Ltd JPCL, according to a statement.JPCL is the second company after Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd LTHPL to...

Viet Nam: UN rights office denounces ‘increasing clampdown’ on freedom of expression

They are then frequently held incommunicado for long periods in pre-trial detention, with regular reports of violations of the right to a fair trial and concerns about their treatment in detention, Ravina Shamdasani, an OHCHR spokesperson...

Mamata thanks 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme beneficiaries

The West Bengal government hasdecided to send letters written by Chief Minister MamataBanerjee to every person who enrolled for a health schemeduring the ongoing Duare Sarkar drive, a senior officialsaid.In the thank-you message for Swasthy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021