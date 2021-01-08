Left Menu
Development News Edition

Submit property details by January-end: Govt to IAS officers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:53 IST
Submit property details by January-end: Govt to IAS officers

All Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been asked to submit details of their immovable assets by January 31, failing which they may face disciplinary action, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

It said the rules provide that every member of the service shall submit by January 31 an annual return giving full particulars regarding the immovable property inherited by him, owned or acquired by him or held by him on lease or mortgage, either in his own name or in the name of any member of his family or in the name of any other person.

''Failure on the part of the members of the service to comply with the requirements of the aforesaid provisions constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings, among other things,'' said the order issued on Wednesday.

In order to facilitate the filing of details, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had introduced online filing of immovable property returns (IPR) in respect of lAS officers w.e.f. January 1, 2017 through the module designed for the purpose, it said.

''Through this module, the officers can submit the IPR either electronically or upload scanned copy of the manually filled in IPR,'' said the order issued by Srinivas R Katikithala, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT.

This online module closes automatically after the prescribed timeline of 31st January, 2021 in respect of the calendar year 2020, it said.

The officers need not send a hard copy either to their cadre or to the DoPT, the order said.

''I would, therefore, request you to kindly issue necessary instructions to all lAS officers working in your ministry and its various departments to ensure that they submit their IPRs for the year 2020 (as on 01.01.2021) online in the IPR module, as per the prescribed timeline,” it told secretaries of all central government departments and chief secretaries of state governments.

There are 5,205 IAS officers working across the country against the sanctioned strength of 6,715, according to DoPT data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.Showkat Ahmad Chack, a resident of Tanghdar Nard, was injured in the blast near Shiv post at Tanghdar Nad area in the north Kashm...

London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressure

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the city were at risk of being overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.Khan warned that the number of hospital beds will run out in...

Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one yea...

NCLT approves NHPC's resolution plan for JPCL

The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has approved state-owned NHPCs resolution plan for Jal Power Corporation Ltd JPCL, according to a statement.JPCL is the second company after Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd LTHPL to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021