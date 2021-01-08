Left Menu
Development News Edition

Routine for Pak to come up with 'farcical actions' prior to key international meets: MEA on Lakhvi sentencing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:59 IST
Routine for Pak to come up with 'farcical actions' prior to key international meets: MEA on Lakhvi sentencing

India on Friday scoffed at Pakistan after a court there sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and UN proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to imprisonment over terror financing charges, saying it has become routine for it to come up with ''farcical actions'' prior to key international meetings.

Asked about the jail sentence to Lakhvi, and issuance of an arrest warrant against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar by another Pakistan court on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the timing of these actions clearly suggests the intention of conveying a sense of compliance ahead of APJG (Asia Pacific Joint Group) meet and the next FATF (Financial Action Task Force) plenary meet in February 2021.

''It has become routine for Pakistan to come up with farcical actions prior to important meetings,'' he said.

''UN proscribed entities and designated terrorists act as proxies for Pakistani establishment to fulfil its anti-India agenda. It is for the international community to hold Pakistan to account and ensure that it takes credible action against terror groups, terror infrastructure and individual terrorists,'' Srivastava said.

Azhar was also issued the arrest warrant over terror financing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday. During the year, officials from the series will discuss ways of ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq scaled new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in a labor market recovery. The U.S. governments employment repor...

Govt wants to tire out farmers, no solution except repeal of farm laws: Cong

On a day the eighth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders ended inconclusively, the Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to tire out the agitating farmers and stressed that repealing the three farm laws was the...

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped as much as 5.6 on Friday, pushing the electric-car makers market capitalization to more than 800 billion for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.Teslas stratospheric rally has helped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021