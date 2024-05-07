Left Menu

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi radiate love at 2024 Met Gala

Rita Ora, the British singer-songwriter, and Taika Waititi, the renowned filmmaker, graced the 2024 Met Gala in New York City, showcasing not just their love but also their impeccable style.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:45 IST
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi at Met Gala 2024 (Image source: Instagram/metgalaofficial_). Image Credit: ANI
Rita Ora, the British singer-songwriter, and Taika Waititi, the renowned filmmaker, graced the 2024 Met Gala in New York City, showcasing not just their love but also their impeccable style. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2022, exuded charm and elegance as they walked the red carpet, capturing the attention of onlookers and media alike.

Adhering to the gala's theme, 'The Garden of Time,' Rita Ora opted for an extraordinary ensemble designed by Tom Ford and styled by Tom Eerebout, reported People magazine. Her dress featured a mesh bodysuit adorned with strands of beads in an array of striking colours. What made this attire truly remarkable, however, were the ancient beads dating back to the first and second century BC, as Rita herself disclosed during an interview obtained by People magazine.

"Some of the beads are older than anyone on this planet," she revealed, adding a layer of historical significance to her already captivating look. Taika Waititi complemented Rita's ensemble with his own distinctive style.

Styled by Jeanne Yang, he donned an all-brown leather suit by Marni, complete with matching tie and gloves, radiating sophistication and charm. This wasn't the couple's first appearance at the Met Gala, having graced the event last year as well, shortly after their secret wedding in 2022.

Rita, known for her discretion regarding her personal life, had initially kept their nuptials private, relishing the intimacy of their newlywed phase. Reflecting on their whirlwind romance, Rita also disclosed the tight timeline between their engagement and wedding, leaving her with minimal time to find a wedding dress.

Coming back to the Met Gala night, the event not only celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition but also served as a canvas showcasing iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history. From the avant-garde designs of Elsa Schiaparelli to the timeless creations of Christian Dior, the exhibition offered a nostalgic journey through the evolution of fashion.

Co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, the Met Gala 2024 stood as a beacon of elegance, epitomizing the intersection of art, culture, and haute couture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

