Man from PoK inadvertently crosses LoC, handed over to Pak Army

A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) on December 31 and was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, sources said on Friday.

''The young man's name is Ali Haider and he is a resident of Mirpur in PoK,'' a source said.

After due process, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)