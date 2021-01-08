Left Menu
Man from PoK inadvertently crosses LoC, handed over to Pak Army

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:07 IST
A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) on December 31 and was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, sources said on Friday.

''The young man's name is Ali Haider and he is a resident of Mirpur in PoK,'' a source said.

After due process, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, the source added.

