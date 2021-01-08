Man from PoK inadvertently crosses LoC, handed over to Pak Army

Man from PoK inadvertently crosses LoC, handed over to Pak ArmyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:07 IST
A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) on December 31 and was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, sources said on Friday.
''The young man's name is Ali Haider and he is a resident of Mirpur in PoK,'' a source said.
After due process, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, the source added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Ali Haider
- Pakistan
- Indian Army
- Mirpur
- Pakistan Army
ALSO READ
Rising anger in Pakistan threatens military's chokehold on political power, says analyst
Light snow predicted in Kashmir valley over weekend
FEATURE-Kashmir bid to stop urban flooding claims wetland casualty
No possibility of dialogue with India in prevailing situation, says Pakistan foreign minister
Pakistani court orders release of men accused of murdering Daniel Pearl