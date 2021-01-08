Left Menu
UP: SDM 'caught' on tape misbehaving with woman during public meet

Updated: 08-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:12 IST
In a video that surfaced on social media, an SDM was allegedly seen misbehaving with a woman during a public meet in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

Nichloul SDM Ram Sajeevan Maurya allegedly misbehaved with the woman of Lahrouli village on Thursday, pushing her away in the presence of a crowd of villagers.

The woman alleged that the SDM was trying to give possession of a piece of common land to some farmers and when she objected to it, he started misbehaving.

The villagers, along with the woman, submitted a memorandum to the DM in this regard.

Maurya was in Lahrouli village during a ''chaupal'' when a dispute over a piece of land came up.

When Ria Patel tried to show him some documents related to the land, he misbehaved.

She claimed, “When I tried to show the SDM a document related to the land and said it belongs to everyone, he didn't look at the paper and started shouting and slapped me. He also tried to slap my mother.” “I asked my younger brother to make a video clip with my mobile phone and when he saw my brother doing so, police started chasing him. They also took away my father, though they set him free after some time,” she claimed.

The district magistrate and the SDM could not be reached for comments despite repeated efforts but local MP Pankaj Chowdhary said the incident will be probed and strict action will be taken against the culprit.

