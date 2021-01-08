Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo releases man convicted of role in Kabila assassination

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:03 IST
Congo releases man convicted of role in Kabila assassination

Congolese authorities on Friday released Eddy Kapend, a man once sentenced to death for his role in the assassination of President Laurent Kabila nearly two decades ago.

Kapend left the central prison of Makala after a ceremony presided over by Justice Minister Bernard Takaishe Ngumbi.

The development comes just days after a presidential pardon was granted to all Congolese prisoners who had been sentenced to 20 years.

Eleven of Kapend's co-defendants died in prison before the pardon was granted by President Felix Tshisekedi.

Kabila was assassinated in the presidential palace in the capital, Kinshasa, on January 16, 2001 by one of his bodyguards, who was killed minutes later by security forces.

Kapend, Kabila's cousin and aide-de-camp, was the accused ringleader in the assassination.

Two years later, a Kinshasa court sentenced 26 people to death in connection with the killing. Some 64 others were sentenced to terms ranging from six months to life.

Laurent Kabila's son Joseph took over after his father's assassination and served as president from 2001-2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda: ‘Deteriorating’ human rights situation in run-up to elections next week

We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating human rights situation in Uganda ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for 14 January and the challenges this situation may pose not only for voting day itself, but also f...

Olympic silver medalist Manyonga suspended in doping case

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case on Friday and could be banned from this years Tokyo Games.The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent Manyonga a notice of charge in the case, which ...

Kiren Rijiju urges corporate India to contribute to National Sports Development Fund

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has urged corporate India and leading Public Sector Units to come forward to contribute to the National Sports Development Fund NSDF as part of their corporate social responsibili...

SC directs Rajasthan govt to conduct inquiry into search conducted by jail authorities

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Rajasthan government to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the incident of rioting and assault that happened at the Jaipur jail during the search operation in 2019.A bench comprising Justices N V Raman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021