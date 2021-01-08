Telangana CM to hold meeting with ministers, district collectors on Jan 11

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a meeting with all the ministers and district collectors on January 11 and discuss several issues of the state. The meeting will be held at 11.30 am at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The meeting will discuss several important issues of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health, Municipal, Education, Forestry and other departments and take decisions, according to a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office. As far as Revenue department matters are concerned, the Chief Minister held a meeting recently at Pragathi Bhavan with senior officials and some Collectors. In the meeting, some matters to be resolved were mentioned.

As per the statement, Sada Bainamas regularisation, setting up of the Tribunals, solving the matters included under Part B and other related issues would be discussed at the meeting. The meeting will finalise the action plan to solve all the revenue issues speedily. The meeting will also discuss the spread of COVID-19 and measures taken to contain its spread. (ANI)

