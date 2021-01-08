Toddler abducted from Mumbai rescued in Thane, woman arrested

A one-year-old girl who wasabducted from Malvani in Mumbai's Malad area has been rescuedafter a woman was arrested in neighbouring Thane district,police said on Friday.

The child's parents had told police she was kidnappedby a woman who had come to their home on January 6, anofficial said.

''Three police teams combed CSMT, Kalyan, Mumbra, Thanestations and Thane's Ghodbunder Road. Through technicalsurveillance and tip-offs, we found that she was in Thane'sHirandani area. We arrested her and have united the parentswith their child,'' he added.

