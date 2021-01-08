If repealing of farm laws was only issue, solution would have been reached: Haryana CM

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that if repealing of recently enacted farm laws was the only issue, a solution would have been reached but there are several other issues yet to be addressed. Khattar met Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today.

"We are hopeful. If there was no outcome today, maybe a solution will be reached in the next round of talks. If repealing of laws was the only issue, a solution would have been reached. There are several other issues to be addressed," said Khattar. According to Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana has expressed hope that a solution can be found only through negotiations in the context of the demands of various farmer organisations related to the farm laws.

Talking to the media after meeting Shah, Khattar said that the talks have definitely moved towards a solution. "Apart from the three farm laws, there are many more topics and provisions on which discussions were held," said Khattar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)