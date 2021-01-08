Probe ordered after college building collapses due to snowfall in J-K

The Anantnag district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ordered a probe after a building of a government college collapsed due to snowfall on Friday.

District Magistrate K K Siddha ordered the inquiry after the auditorium building of Government Degree College for Boys collapsed due to snowfall, an official spokesman said.

He said a team of officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Ghulam Hassan has been constituted and directed to submit a report within 15 days.

Due heavy snowfall across Kashmir earlier this week, several buildings -- mostly private houses -- have suffered damage.

