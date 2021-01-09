Maha: Two Bangladeshis get two-year jail term for illegal stay

A court here in Maharashtra hashanded a two-year jail term to two nationals of Bangladesh forstaying illegally in Thane district, as per the order madeavailable on Saturday.

The convicts, identified as Marup Mujubi Shaikh andAli Kalam Shaikh, were convicted under provisions of theForeigners Act and the Passport Act by Thane assistantsessions court judge PM Gupta on January 2.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each ofthe convicts.

The judge ordered the jail authorities concerned andofficer in charge of Kashimira police station to takenecessary steps to deport the duo to Bangladesh on the expiryof their sentence.

Marup and Ali were arrested by the Kashimira Police inThane district during a raid on September 1, 2018, the courtwas told.

The duo pleaded guilty to the crime, the prosecutionsaid.

