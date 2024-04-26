Evonik Inaugurates India Office and R&D Centre in Thane

German speciality chemicals firm Evonik has opened its India office and a research and development centre in an area of 1,00,000 square feet in Thane, Maharashtra. ''We believe that our new office will not only facilitate greater collaboration and synergy among our team members but will also enable us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,'' Evonik India President and Managing Director Vinod Paremal said in a statement. This new office will serve as a hub for Evonik's operations in India, providing a dynamic and inspiring environment for employees to collaborate, innovate, and drive growth. Evonik India Research Hub (EIRH) will be a crucial hub for developing new products and technologies catering to the needs of the Indian market and creating products tailored to the specific requirements of Indian customers, the statement said.

EIRH will also be a global support centre for formulation development in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and the food industry, it added. With the opening of EIRH, the company said it is planning to create more jobs for its new lab and related operations.

Evonik currently employs approximately 850 employees in India in its three entities.

